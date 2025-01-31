US Secretary of State sees need for high-level contacts with Russia, China

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington needs to engage in contacts with China and Russia, and to do so at the highest levels.

"Ultimately when you’re dealing with great powers like China, it’s going to be at the highest levels <…> and that interaction will happen. In the case of Russia, the same," he said.

"Obviously, there’s going to be - whatever happens with Russia will be a Putin-Trump dynamic," Rubio added.

On January 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that Moscow was open to dialogue with the new US administration regarding the Ukrainian conflict. However, he emphasized that the primary objective should be addressing the root causes of the crisis. He also noted Russia's awareness of Trump’s statements and those of his team expressing a desire to restore contacts and the need to avoid a third world war.