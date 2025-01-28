Serbia hopes for developing bilateral ties with Belarus — President Vucic

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his victory at the presidential election in Belarus and expressed hope that the two countries will continue developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"On behalf of Serbian citizens and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on being reelected as Belarusian president and wish you good health and every success on your responsible post," his press service quoted him as saying.

The Serbian leader also expressed confidence that Lukashenko’s professionalism in state governance "will promote the country’s prosperity and the development of bilateral ties in area of mutual interest."

"I would like to say special thanks for Belarus’ and your personal principles position and support for Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," he stressed.

Chairman of Belarus’ Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko said earlier that Lukashenko won the January 26 presidential election with 5,136,293 votes (86.82%).