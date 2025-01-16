Israeli national security minister says will resign if Gaza ceasefire deal approved

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is the leader of the the leader of Otzma Yehudit party, said he would resign if the Israeli government approves the Gaza ceasefire deal.

"The deal is unacceptable. If it is concluded, the Otzma Yehudit party will apply to quit the government," he said during a press conference, aired by multiple Israeli TV channels.

In his words, the party "will be ready to return" once Israel resumes its military action in the Gaza Strip.