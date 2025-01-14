Princess of Wales Kate Middleton says her cancer in remission

LONDON, January 15. /TASS/. Princess of Wales Kate Middleton said her cancer is in remission.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she wrote on X. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

She thanked the doctors in charge of her treatment and everyone else for their support.

Earlier on Tuesday, the princess visited the London hospital where she was treated for cancer last year.

The wife of the heir to the throne, Kate, 43, underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, and did not appeared in public in her official capacity until mid-June.

Initially, Kensington Palace did not disclose her diagnosis, so the princess’s prolonged absence from the public eye sparked a wave of rumors. In late March 2024, her highness put an end to speculation by announcing that she was undergoing cancer treatment. On June 14, she announced that the therapy was going well but would continue for a few more months. Afterward, the princess began taking part in official events, attending the official birthday parade of Britain’s king and the final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

On January 26, 2024, King Charles III underwent elective surgery for an enlarged prostate. During the procedure, His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer, which Buckingham Palace announced in early February. The king has retired from public duties and is undergoing treatment.