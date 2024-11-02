Four children injured in strike at health facility in Gaza — WHO

GENEVA, November 3. /TASS/. Two adults and four children got injured in the northern part of the Gaza Strip during a strike at the primary healthcare center that carried out a polio vaccination, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on his X page.

"We have received an extremely concerning report that the Sheikh Radwan primary health care centre in northern #Gaza was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving polio vaccination," he said. "Six people, including four children, were injured."

He pointed out that the incident took place in an area "where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow vaccination to proceed."

"This attack, during humanitarian pause, jeopardises the sanctity of health protection for children and may deter parents from bringing their children for vaccination," he continued, stating that "vital humanitarian-area-specific pauses must be absolutely respected" and calling for a ceasefire.

The need for a polio vaccination in the enclave has become apparent after the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the first confirmed polio case registered in the central part of the Gaza Strip on August 16.

Polio is a dangerous infectious disease, caused by a virus. It affects the nervous system, may cause paralysis and death.