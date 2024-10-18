Canada to earmark $47 million in military aid to Ukraine — defense minister

BRUSSELS, October 18. /TASS/. Canada plans to provide Kiev with 64.8 million Canadian dollars ($47 million) military aid, the country’s Defense Minister William Blair announced.

"The military assistance announced today provides Ukraine with important resources needed to defend itself," Reuters quotes him as saying. According to him, the allocated funds will be used to purchase firearms, ammunition and protective equipment, as well as to train Ukrainian troops.

As the agency explained, these funds are part of a C$500 million (about $362 million) aid package for Ukraine that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to allocate in July.

In total, since February 2022, Canada has provided Kiev with C$4.5 billion ($3.26 billion) in military aid.