Iranian missile attack causes no serious harm to capabilities of Israeli air force — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. Iran’s missile strike has not caused any serious harm to Israel or its air force, Spokeswoman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Anna Ukolova said.

"Thanks to air defense systems, minimal damage was caused. There have been several hits in central and southern Israel but they were insignificant. There are many reports from the Iranian side, so it is important to stress that the combat efficiency of the air force was not affected. Aircraft and all air defense systems continue to function as usual," she said on her Telegram channel.

The spokeswoman confirmed that the IDF had registered the launch of "about 180 missiles" from Iran with "the majority of them successfully intercepted."

Earlier, the IDF said that Iran had launched a projectile attack on Israeli territory. Air raid warnings were issued across the country with residents recommended to take shelter.