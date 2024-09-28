IRGC deputy commander Nilforushan killed in Israeli airstrike at Beirut — Mehr

DUBAI, September 28. /TASS/. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander responsible for the IRGC Operations Command Abbas Nilforushan was killed in the Israeli strike on Beirut, the Mehr news agency reported without providing any additional details.

Previously, the IDF officially confirmed that Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike at Beirut earlier on Friday.

The airstrike was carried out during a meeting of Hezbollah leadership, which was supposedly attended by Nasrallah. The Al Hadath TV channel reported citing Israeli sources that powerful bunker buster bombs were used in the airstrike. At least six nearby buildings collapsed. According to preliminary reports, the airstrike caused casualties and dozens of injured.