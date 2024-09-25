At least 16,859 children killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 — enclave’s authorities

BEIRUT, September 25. /TASS/. At least 16,859 children have died in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 as a result of ongoing hostilities, the press service of the enclave’s authorities said.

According to the statistics posted on their Telegram channel, 171 newborns and 710 babies under 12 months of age are among the fatalities. It is said that 36 more minors have died from malnutrition.

The press service added that 25,973 children have lost one or both parents and about 3,500 are on the verge of starvation.

Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry said that 41,495 Palestinians had been killed in the enclave during the escalation, while 96,006 more had been injured.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, and then proceeded to carry out a ground operation in the enclave.