Four people dead, dozens injured in Alabama shooting — report

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. Four people were killed and dozens more injured in a shooting that took place late Saturday in the city of Birmingham in Alabama, the AL news website reported.

"We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area,’’ police officer Truman Fitzgerald was quoted as saying.

According to the report, two men and a woman died at the scene. Another person died in a hospital. Police are working to confirm it was a drive-by or if the shooters were on foot.

Firefighters took eight of the wounded from the scene. Some of the other victims began showing up at hospitals through the city.

According to Fitzgerald, at least four of the injured people are in critical condition.