IAEA chief lists factors increasing risk of accident at ZNPP

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has listed drone attacks as one of the factors increasing the risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), according to a press release posted on the agency’s website.

"Regular explosions, drone attacks, gunfire and repeated interruptions of external power supply, among other challenges, increase the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi said at the IAEA General Conference.

He pointed out that the physical and nuclear safety situation at the plant remains precarious.

According to the press release, this week the agency's experts at the ZNPP this week heard explosions at various distances from the plant, but no damage to the facility was reported.