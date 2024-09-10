Moldovan police conduct searches over suspected Russian funding of opposition

KISHINEV, September 10. /TASS/. Moldovan police officers and prosecutors have conducted searches in the offices of several opposition parties belonging to the Moldovan opposition bloc Pobeda, the press service of Moldovan General Police Inspectorate reported.

The searches were launched over suspicions of Russia’s illegally funding of the opposition through Promsvyazbank. "Representatives of parties associated with Ilan Shor had bank accounts in Russia’s Promsvyazbank commercial bank. During the elections, money for political and corrupt activities was transferred to these accounts through the PSB mobile application. <...> Investigative and operational-search activities showed that the money recipients are members of the primary territorial organizations of political parties," the message reads.

According to the police, dozens of searches were carried out the previous day. The agency’s press service published a video of investigative measures in offices with the symbols of the Moldovan opposition bloc Pobeda. Earlier, the republic's authorities banned the use of Russian bank cards and fast money transfer systems. The police claim that money flows into the country through some kind of international financial platforms.

This year, Shor launched a humanitarian project in Moldova to support retirees and socially vulnerable population in Moldova's Gagauzia autonomy. The republic's government accused Shor of threatening state security and blocked funding for the project. Russia's Promsvyazbank came to the politician's aid, providing the possibility of transfers to Mir cards. In August, the Security and Intelligence Service of the Republic of Moldova obliged Internet providers to block Promsvyazbank's websites in the republic.