Beijing demands Washington halt 'military collusion' with Taiwan's army

BEIJING, August 29. /TASS/. Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia during a meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan demanded that the US side halt "military collusion" with the Taiwanese army, China's Foreign Ministry reported.

"The Taiwan issue affects the core interests of our country," the vice chairman was quoted as saying by the Chinese Defense Ministry's WeChat page. "The Chinese side demands that the US stop military collusion with Taiwan, stop arming it, and stop spreading rumors about it," the official added.

Zhang Youxia clarified that the Taiwan issue is "the political benchmark of Sino-US relations, the main red line that cannot be crossed." He emphasized that Beijing has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, two things which are not compatible with the island’s separation from the rest of the country.

"It is the mission and duty of the Chinese People's Liberation Army to firmly resist the supporters of Taiwan's so-called independence and promote unification," the vice chairman emphasized. "We are duty bound to resist the reckless provocations of separatists," Zhang Youxia added.

Washington's military cooperation with Taipei is of concern to Beijing. Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. However, Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established ties with China. While recognizing the One China policy, the US continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and supply weapons to the island. The United States is the key arms supplier to Taiwan.