Hezbollah explains why it delays retaliation strike on Israel

CAIRO, August 25. /TASS/. Hezbollah’s strike on Israel in retaliation for to the killing of the movement’s armed wing Fuad Skukr has been postponed due to several reasons, with the Gaza ceasefire talks being one of them, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said.

"The movement was ready to retaliate immediately after Fuad Shukr’s killing, but we understood that Israel and its ally, the United States, were getting prepared for our response back then and any haste in such circumstances would mean a defeat. Apart from that, we wanted to give the Gaza talks a chance," the Al Manar television channel quoted him as saying.

According to Nasrallah, on Sunday, Hezbollah decided to act separately from its other allies, being guided by "its own considerations, which will be disclosed later.".

Hezbollah says it struck Israel’s Glilot military base near Tel Aviv

Hezbollah’s strike targeted Israel’s Glilot military base some 1.5 kilometers from Tel Aviv, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said.

"When we planned our retaliation, we decided that we will not target civilian facilities and civilian population but military targets near Tel Aviv and linked with the killing of [Hezbollah armed wing commander] Fuad Shukr. We decided it would be the Glilot base," the Al Manar television channel quoted him as saying.

According to Nasrallah, this base was chosen because it houses the so-called unit 8200 of the Israeli military intelligence, which is responsible "for organizing political killigs.".

Hezbollah says it has retaliated to Israel for Shukr’s killing

Hezbollah has retaliated the killing of its armed wing commander Fuad Shukr, the movement’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said.

"The retaliation for Shukr’s killing was successful, as we planned. Those who were forces to flee their homes in the south of the country, may return home," the Al Manar television channel quoted him as saying.

He did not rule out however that if Hezbollah is not satisfied with the results of its operation and Israel’s reaction, it "reserves the right to respond to Israel once again.".