Chinese Foreign Ministry confirms visit by US security advisor

BEIJING, August 24. /TASS/. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China on August 27-29 and hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China on August 27-29 for another round of China-US strategic communications," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement.

Earlier, Washington announced Sullivan’s first visit to China. Apart from Wang, he is also expected to meet with other senior officials, the White House said. According to Washington, the parties will particularly discuss Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.