Belarus ready to respond to challenges similar to Kursk attack — General Staff chief

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Minsk is ready to respond to provocations similar to Kiev’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, Pavel Muraveiko, chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said.

"The large-scale and high-profile act of provocation that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out in Russia’s Kursk Region has made us reconsider the forces tasked with ensuring our security. We have reinforced air defenses due to the increased number of unmanned aerial vehicles entering our airspace," he pointed out at a meeting on military security chaired by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Muraveiko emphasized that the Belarusian Armed Forces "have created conditions for the deployment of troops with heavy equipment," and "are ready to respond adequately to provocations similar to what happened in Kursk." "We are in control of our state border; we have enhanced reconnaissance capabilities and we are working to build up stocks and create conditions for the establishment and deployment of battlegroups," he added.

"I can say objectively that the forces stationed on the [Ukrainian] border are now stronger than they used to be. They are capable of adequately responding to any challenges and provocations," the Belarusian General Staff chief said.

Belarusian reinforcement

The Belarusian president said on August 10 that drones heading towards Russia had been shot down over Belarus. Lukashenko handed down instructions to reinforce troops stationed on the border with Ukraine in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical areas. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that units from the special operations, ground and missile forces, including those equipped with Polonez artillery systems and Iskander missile systems, had been tasked with marching to the designated areas. Minsk has also significantly reinforced its missile forces, radio-technical troops and air force. Khrenin noted that the decision had been made due to the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk Region.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. The majority of residents in the region’s border areas have been temporarily resettled and are safe now. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,640 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area. The Russian army continues its operation to eliminate the enemy.