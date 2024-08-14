Iran-Russia comprehensive partnership treaty to be signed soon — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A draft treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia is under consideration by the presidents and will be signed in the near future, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"The legal departments of the foreign ministries of the two countries are working on this draft. It has been submitted to the presidential administrations for consideration. As soon as it is ready, the heads of the two states will sign it," the diplomat said, commenting on the prospects of the signing. "I think [they will sign it] in the near future," he added.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS that during the productive consultations of experts of the legal and territorial departments of the foreign ministries of the two countries held in Moscow on June 21, the sides managed to finalize the text of the relevant agreement. It was agreed to initiate the necessary domestic procedures to prepare the agreement for signing at one of the next high-level bilateral contacts.