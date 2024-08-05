Protesters loot Bangladeshi interior minister’s home in Dhaka

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. Protesters in Bangladesh broke into Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan’s residence in Dhaka and wrecked it, the local Prothom Alo news outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, smoke was seen coming from Khan’s residence.

Earlier, he accepted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and said that the country will be temporarily ruled by the army.

Today, Hasina left Dhaka onboard a military helicopter, which landed in the city of Agartala in the Indian state of Tripura. According to the News 18 television channel, she will proceed further to London.

Bangladesh’s army commander, Waker-uz-Zaman, has confirmed that an interim government is being formed. He called for stopping violence and promised that the new government will investigate all the deaths during the protests.

Students took to the streets in various cities of Bangladesh in early July, demanding the abolition of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. The situation in the republic has escalated, with demonstrations growing into riots. Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4. According to The Daily Star newspaper, at least 10,000 people have been arrested since the outbreak of riots. At least 300 people have died in the protests, AFP said, citing local police and medics. Meanwhile, the India Today television channel cited unofficial sources as saying that the number of victims may range from 1,000 to 1,400.