Death toll from Israeli military operations in Gaza exceeds 39,500 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, August 3. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 39,500, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said

According to the ministry, "35,550 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression," while 91,280 have suffered injuries.

In the past day alone, Israeli raids, shelling attacks and airstrikes killed 31 people and left over 60 injured across the enclave, the ministry added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. Military activities in Gaza continue to this day.