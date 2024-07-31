Ties with Russia topmost in Tehran’s foreign policy, Iranian president says

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a meeting with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted that the development of ties with Moscow is one of the priorities of his country’s foreign policy while US and Western sanctions will not impact the relations between the two countries due to the bolstered bilateral partnership.

According to a statement published on the website of Pezeshkian’s administration, Iran seriously intends to improve relations with Russia and boost ties with regional neighbors which is a priority of its foreign policy.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the friends of the difficult days and will continue and develop its relations with these countries with strength and power," Pezeshkian said. According to him, "If we strengthen our relations based on mutual capacities and in line with the strengthening of capabilities, America and Western countries will no longer be able to use the tactic of sanctions against us."

On July 30, Volodin congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the presidential election and conveyed to him warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, the Russian official took part in Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony. On July 28, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed Pezeshkian as the country’s president.