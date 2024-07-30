NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces liberating the villages of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) became a major blow for the Kiev regime, while Russian forces remain in high spirits, the New York Times (NYT) said.

According to the newspaper, the loss of two villages "was a blow for Ukraine, coming amid recent Russian gains along many parts of the 600-mile front line." The defeat was particularly palpable because in 2023, Ukrainian marine infantry had fought hard to capture the villages during the strenuous counteroffensive, the newspaper noted. Ukrainian troops who were forced to retreat after surrendering Urozhainoye, told the newspaper that Russian assault detachments were "determined and motivated."

On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Urozhainoye in the area south of Donetsk. The DPR’s security services told TASS that taking the village helps evening out the frontline and expanding the bridgehead of Russian forces at the republic’s border and in the Zaporozhye Region. On June 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said that units from Battlegroup East liberated the village of Staromayorskoye in the DPR.