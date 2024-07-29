Argentine authorities threaten to overtake Venezuelan Embassy, Caracas says

CARACAS, July 29. /TASS/. Venezuela’s leadership perceives the actions of Argentina’s representatives as a threat to invade the country’s embassy in Buenos Aires, Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Pena said.

"We denounce the government of Javier Milei that, in the midst of its desperation, is threatening to invade Venezuela’s Embassy in Argentina which is a violation of the Vienna Convention. We hold Milei responsible for the well-being of our diplomatic staff. We will not tolerate any threats," he wrote on X.

Several Argentine officials have approached the Venezuelan Embassy during the day, awaiting the results of the presidential election.

Ten politicians are competing for the presidential seat. The main challenger of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro is Edmundo Gonzalez, representing right-wing parties. Election results are expected in a couple of hours.