Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel close to full-blown war with Lebanon and Hezbollah, foreign minister says

According to Israel Katz, "Shelling Majdal Shams and harming civilians and children crosses all red lines"

TEL AVIV, July 27. /TASS/. Israel is moving closer to an all-out war with Hezbollah and Lebanon, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said following the shelling of a village in the Golan Heights earlier on Saturday.

"Shelling Majdal Shams and harming civilians and children crosses all red lines. The response will be appropriate. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war with Hezbollah and Lebanon," he said on Israel’s Channel 12 television.

"We will pay a heavy price on the battlefield and in the rear, but at the end of the war, [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and Hezbollah will be defeated and Lebanon will be severely damaged. We will restore peace and security to the population centers in the north," Katz went on to say.

The minister said that he ordered diplomats to "prepare for a comprehensive operation around the world to ensure the [international] legitimacy of the operation in Lebanon." He expressed confidence that Israel will have the "full support" of the US and Europe regarding Lebanon.

The IDF earlier reported heavy shelling of Israeli north, including the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, from Lebanon. At least one rocket hit a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed, including teenagers and children, and 19 were injured.

Hezbollah denied any involvement.

Lukashenko wraps up his visit to Russia
Details will be released soon, Belarusian President's press service said
Roscosmos approves design of Russia’s future orbital station
The station’s deployment, as it was previously reported, is due between 2027 and 2032
EU to be held accountable for supporting war in Ukraine — Orban
The prime minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of a traditional summer university organized in Romania by Hungarian NGOs and organizations of the Hungarian minority in Romania
Chinese emissary to visit Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia from July 28 on Ukraine issue
Li Hui plans to exchange views with "key representatives of the Global South" on the current situation in Ukraine and advance consultations on peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning pointed out
China to continue helping with talks on Ukraine, demands US cancel sanctions — Wang Yi
The Chinese minister said Beijing does not accept slander, "planted evidence" and blackmail
Banning Muslim athlete from participating in Olympics opening ceremony segregation — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that this case, as well as previous decisions on Russian and Belarusian athletes show that the modern Olympics have nothing to do with the goals of the Olympic movement declared more than a century ago in Paris and contradict the Olympic spirit
Twenty houses in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region flooded after dam collapse
The water has completely left the settlement
Chinese athletes win first gold medals of Paris Olympics
In the final, Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao defeated South Koreans Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun
FBI confirms Trump’s bullet wound — news agency
The attempt to assassinate Trump was made on July 13
US bank agreed to pay $7.5 mln for breach of sanctions related to Russia and Ukraine
"The 38 apparent violations occurred between 2016 and 2020, and involved invoices totaling approximately $1,270,456" OFAC said
Kremlin spokesman says Olympics opening ceremony had ‘utterly disgusting’ parts
Dmitry Peskov said one could now "begin to feel sorry for the fate of the International Olympic Committee"
Russian, US experts on Ukraine had clandestine meeting in neutral country — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that the ministry receives information on the content of such consultations, albeit it does not consider them reasonable at the current stage of the special military operation, "considering the knowingly anti-Russian bias of participants from the United States and other unfriendly states"
High key rate and lowering inflation — Bank of Russia comments on economic policy
The inflation forecast for this year has been raised to 6.5-7%
Lithuania prepares mass evacuation plan for war case
Lithuania has planned a national mass evacuation drill for the fall
Under new world order, US should give up ambitions to decide all things — Lavrov
In this context, Russian Foreign Minister touched upon the growing share of BRICS members in global GDP
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Heads of economic agencies, Roscosmos to join Russia’s delegation in China
Yury Ushakov noted that he would also join the delegation, and apart from him the presidential administration will be represented by deputy heads of the presidential administration Maksim Oreshkin and Dmitry Peskov
Ukrainian forces lose up to 2,000 troops on Donetsk direction in 7 days — Defense Ministry
The Russian Armed Forces advanced their forward position on the Donetsk direction and repelled 8 enemy counterattacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Israel accuses Lebanon, Hezbollah of killing children in Golan Heights, vows retaliation
The casualties were caused by a shelling of the Druze village of Majdal Shams, Gendelman said.
Kiev exports Kharkov Region's factory capacities to western Ukraine — governor
Vitaly Ganchev emphasized that three key industrial facilities of the Kharkov Region, listing the Turboatom plant, the Kharkov Malyshev factory and the Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company are actually being destroyed
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Russia disillusioned by Western approaches to Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov
When Kosovo seceded without any referendum, the West applauded, in general, it itself orchestrated this secession, saying that in this way the Kosovo Albanians implemented the principle of self-determination of peoples
Russian Pacific Fleet ships enter Gulf of Aden
The crews of the ships continue to fulfill their tasks within the framework of the campaign
Russian troops steadily advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — administration head
The administration’s staff tries to visit liberated communities as soon as possible to organize aid for local residents, Vitaly Ganchev said
Moscow to respond to EC’s expropriation of €1.5 bln worth of proceeds from Russian assets
Such illegal actions should not be followed by a swift response, it should be well-thought-out and fully meet Russia’s interests, Dmitry Peskov noted
Trump’s remarks on Russia’s victory over Hitler useful for Americans — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the American people might be surprised "to find out that there are indeed many glorious pages in Russia’s history"
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Lozovatskoye — top brass
The central battlegroup defeated six Ukrainian brigades
Number of Ukrainians with sober view of events to keep growing — Kremlin Spokesman
When asked, why Kiev started talking about a possibility of negotiations with Moscow at this specific moment, Dmitry Peskov noted that "it would be nice to obtain explanations from an official representative" of Kiev in this regard
Ukraine received almost $90 bln from the West from February 2022 for budget support
Ukraine is drafting the budget with the record high deficit for the second year in a row, expecting to cover the greater portion of this deficit through the aid of Western partners
Some spectators leave their seats before 2024 Olympics opening ceremony kicks off
The the France Info radio station meant the upper quays of the Seine, from which the view is not good enough
Russian budget revenues growing, no spare money — Putin
"I very much expect that you will keep a close eye on the financial discipline," the Russia president noted, addressing Kovalchuk
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Olympic Games opening ceremony begins in Paris
Fifteen Russian and 17 Belarusian athletes will take part in the Paris Olympics, which will end on August 11
Russian airstrike hits assembly point of Ukrainian troops, equipment near Kupyansk
According to Andrey Marochko, work is underway to gather accurate data on Ukraine’s troop and equipment losses
Death toll from rocket attack on Golan Heights village rises to 11
Israeli health officials said a rocket landed on a soccer field full of children and teenagers
FBI seeking to interview Trump as part of assassination attempt investigation — TV
Earlier, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that "there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that" caused Trump’s ear injury
German man sentenced to death in Belarus says he planned to enlist in Ukrainian military
Rico Krieger said Ukraine promised to pay him 2,000 euros a month
Kiev wants to put together plan by December for achieving peace in Ukraine
Zelensky expressed confidence that strengthening the Ukrainian army, support from the US and other countries, and international diplomatic pressure on Russia are "three components that will bring the war to a just end"
Israel’s neighbors at risk of being drawn into all-out confrontation with it — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that tensions along ‘the Blue Line’ between Lebanon and Israel are growing day by day, as representatives of the Israeli leadership publicly announce their plans to open the northern front
Multipolar world order evolving globally, process irreversible — Putin
"The position of Russia and many other countries is that this democratic, more just world order should be built on the basis of mutual respect and trust, and, of course, on the generally accepted principles of international law and the UN Charter," the President emphasized
Russia says its battlegroup North eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian troops
In addition to 235 troops, the Ukrainian forces lost four motor vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105 mm M101 howitzer and a Khortitsa-M signal reconnaissance system
What is known about arrest of former Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov
Investigators conducted searches of the former deputy defense minister’s place of residence
Belousov, Austin discussed Kiev's 'covert operation' by phone on July 12 — newspaper
Pentagon was not aware of the Ukrainian operation, but took Moscow's warning "seriously enough to contact the Ukrainians and say, essentially, if you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t
Russian Su-34 crashes during training flight, pilots eject themselves
The crew ejected themselves, and lives of the pilots are not in danger
Putin to attend Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on July 28 — Kremlin spokesman
The parade will mark Russia’s Navy Day, celebrated on the last Sunday of July
Russian defense minister inspects troops in Leningrad military district
Andrey Belousov was familiarized with practical courses on training tank crews, guiding drones, artillery control, sniper training and others
Orban says world steadily taking Russia’s side in Ukrainian conflict
The prime minister said Russia is supported by "the largest countries in the world," including China and India, as well as Iran
Russian troops training to destroy Western-made weapons — top brass
On July 4, Defense Minister Belousov took part in a meeting chaired by Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on enlisting personnel for the Russian Armed Forces
Russian forces liberate three settlements in past week
Sixty-three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in the past week
Russian deputy defense minister meets with Chinese Navy commander
According to the statement, the Russian deputy defense minister thanked China for active participation in Navy Day celebrations, which are held in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group to call at Syria’s Tartus port — source
After replenishing supplies and having a short rest, the Northern Fleet’s sailors will conduct drills with Russian ships making part of the Navy’s standing Mediterranean taskforce, the source said
Orban believes Russia adapted to EU sanctions
Orban also said EU sanctions "harm fundamental European interests, raise energy prices and make the European economy uncompetitive"
Number of warm days growing in large Russian cities — expert
The average air temperature increased over the last decade by 2.2 degrees Celsius
Modi may offer mediation in solving Ukrainian conflict — source
The Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Kiev may take place during the third week of August,the WION news channel said
ASEAN countries do not want to confront West, oppose NATO's influence in region — Lavrov
They see, among other things, a threat to their leading position in security and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia, Russian Foreign Minister emphasized
Olympic Games in Paris declared opened
The Olympic Games in Paris will end on August 11
Russian diplomat slams opening of Paris Olympics ‘epic failure’
Maria Zakharova pointed to the fact that on the eve of the Olympics opening, French authorities detained a Russian-born chef, accusing him of espionage and an attempt to "disrupt the event"
IOC apologizes for confusing South Korea with North Korea at Olympics opening ceremony
IOC spokesman Mark Adams called the mistake "deeply regrettable" and assured that it would not happen again
Trump attributes presence of Russian ships at the port of Havana to Biden's weakness
Former american president added that neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor other foreign leader have any respect for Joe Biden
Rapper Kanye West has arrived in Moscow — producer
In early May citing organizers of the concert at the Luzhniki venue that Kanye West would perform on his birthday, June 8, though the information was not confirmed
Russia’s Vikhr air-launched missiles highly efficient in Ukraine operation — arms producer
Crews of Russian Ka-52M reconnaissance/strike helicopters reliably destroy various targets of the Ukrainian army by Vikhr-1 air-launched missiles at the frontline, it said
BRICS to create alternative to SWIFT — expert
BRICS is exactly the association that can assume responsibility for mitigating almost any consequences of the global crisis, Andrey Margolin added
ASEAN countries interested in Putin's initiative on Eurasian security — Lavrov
According to Foreign Minister, the West, for its part, promotes narrower formats of interaction in the region with the "blatant" goal of containing Russia and China
Probability of Trump winning US presidential race nearing 70% — British bookmakers
Betting odds on the US ex-President range from 1.57 to 1.44
Second front of conflict with Russia to open in Georgia if opposition comes to power — PM
"By November after the elections, I can assure you that not in two, three or four months, but in days, Georgia will turn into the second front," Irakli Kobakhidze said
Israel sets new conditions for Gaza ceasefire deal — news agency
Israel demanded that its army be given control of the border between Gaza and Egypt, the sources said
Roscosmos chief approves schedule of creating Russian orbital station through 2033
Russia is set to launch the future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module in 2027, the space corporation said
Press review: Pentagon unveils new Arctic strategy and Russia, Iran rework strategic pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24th
New sanctions against Russia are US signal to Ukraine not to negotiate — Ambassador
On Friday, the US authorities introduced a ban on the import of aluminum, copper and nickel of Russian origin
Google’s refusal to maintain infrastructure results in YouTube’s lower quality
Simultaneously, YouTube is taking down an increasing number of Russian channels, the watchdog said
Israeli military believes Hezbollah fired rocket that hit Golan Heights village
According to the latest data, nine children and teenagers were killed and more than 30 other people were injured in the Majdal Shams incident
Chersonesos should stand for Russian prosperity, Putin believes
The territory where modern Sevastopol is located was inhabited 2,500 years ago
Israel to retaliate for strike on Golan, exact heavy price from Hezbollah — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister said he felt "deep horror at the murder of the children and innocents"
Russia invites India to jointly produce small, medium sized reactors — Economic Times
The Russian side also suggests exploring the possibility of implementing projects in peaceful use of nuclear energy in the coastal regions of South Asia
Lavrov takes part in meeting of EAS delegations’ heads with PM of Laos
Lavrov is visiting Laos from July 25 to 27
Press review: Putin sits down for talks with Assad and Biden addresses American people
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 26th
Open fire eliminated at carbon dioxide removal plant in Togliatti
Nobody was injured
Lavrov hopes ASEAN countries see risks of deploying intermediate-range missiles in Asia
"I hope that ASEAN countries are well aware of the danger posed by that Washington's plan," he told reporters
Ukrainian opposition demands parliament speaker's resignation over pro-Hitler remarks
The speaker’s shocking remarks sparked outrage among the public
Kazakhstan's team wins first medal of Paris Olympics
Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev beat athletes from Germany in the 10-meter mixed team air rifle competition
Indian naval ship arrives in St Petersburg
The frigate was built at St. Petersburg’s Baltic Shipyard
Almost all Ukrainian troops leave positions in DPR’s Novosyolovka Pervaya
A mop-up operation is underway
Numerous violations by YouTube serve as grounds to take action against company — watchdog
The regulator recalled that Russian courts had fined Google more than 25 billion rubles (about $290 million) over the past three years
Russia to continue airstrikes in Syria until it takes out militants staging provocations
Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said that high-precision strikes were launched against militant targets in the Sarjah area of the Idlib de-escalation zone on June 27
Lavrov warns against ‘very bad scenario’ unfolding around Iran
Top Iranian officials have been placed on the US sanctions list
Blinken tells Wang Yi that US will take measures over China’s alleged support for Russia
Moscow and Beijing repeatedly denied US assertions that China is allegedly supporting Russia's defense industry through trade
Ukraine has no access to Sea of Azov, its strategy detached from reality — official
Nikolay Patrushev also underscored that ships of Western states cannot freely access Azov ports
Russia does not see US elites through rose-colored glasses — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the US sanctions race against Russia began under Trump's presidency
Russian snipers eliminate four Ukrainian soldiers from 1.8 km distance near Soledar
Over the year of its operation, the sniper company has eliminated about 200 targets
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
Ukraine may use talks with Russia to regroup militarily, expert says
"During his visit to China, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba expressed readiness for dialogue and talks with Russia, which indicates a potential change in strategy," Zheng Renyi noted
Russia starts series production of acoustic intelligence system
Series production has also been launched for the Malik acoustic drone detector updated to the second version in portable and mobile variants, the design bureau said
Indian prime minister may visit Ukraine in August — TV
According to the WION television channel, the visit can be expected on the third week of August, most probably on August 23
China demands that US withdraw nuclear weapons outside Europe
According to Mao Ning, Beijing calls on states violating the NPT to "abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game"
Trump reminds Americans that Russia defeated Hitler, Napoleon
He noted that Washington’s allies in Europe needed to increase their defense spending
Press review: China mediates on Ukraine and forecasting foreign policy under Kamala Harris
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 25th
US President Biden to skip official ceremonies of 2024 Olympics in France — White House
The statement says that the US official delegation at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris will be led by Joe Biden’s spouse
North Korean deputy minister arrives in Moscow
The Russian capital will host the fifth meeting of the joint Russia-North Korea working group on cooperation in the field of electric power within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation
Russia’s Baltic Fleet ships call at Havana port
The training ship Smolny fired salvos of salute, and the fortress of Havana reciprocated with salvos of its own
