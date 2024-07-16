South African minister says Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved without Moscow

LONDON, July 17. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved without Russia, and African leaders are ready to visit both countries in an attempt to forge a negotiated solution, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said, answering to a question from TASS.

"Whatever peace mission initiative that must happen it must include both parties. So there can be engagements that lead up to some kind of a solution. We don't see how you can achieve peace in this process without also engaging with Russia," he said after delivering a speech at an analytical center in London.

Lamola went on to say that during his visit to London, he discussed the situation in Ukraine with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"The point where we do not agree is Ukraine and Russia - how Great Britain views it and how we view the resolution of the conflict. But we agreed to continue to engage," the South African minister said.

In June 2023, a peace mission of seven African countries - including the presidents of Zambia, the Comoros, Senegal and South Africa, the prime minister of Egypt and representatives of the Republic of Congo and Uganda - proposed a 10-point plan that could be a basis for settling the conflict in Ukraine.

On June 16, the mission visited Kiev, where it held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the following day it was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. The African mission’s plan included such proposals as de-escalation of the conflict on both sides, exchange of prisoners, diplomatic negotiations, ensuring the sovereignty of the countries in accordance with the UN Charter, and post-war reconstruction of areas affected by the fighting.

In response to some of these proposals, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the African delegations about an initialed agreement between Moscow and Kiev, and showed this document, including 18 provisions and addendums, to the African leaders. Putin then specified that it concerned both the armed forces and other issues, including the number of units of military hardware and personnel.