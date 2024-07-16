Trump’s game plan to negotiate Ukraine settlement, then set sights on China — VP nominee

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. If elected, Donald Trump will negotiate a deal with Moscow and Kiev to end the Ukrainian crisis, then turn his attention to confronting China, Republican US Vice Presidential Candidate, Ohio Senator James David Vance told Fox News in an interview.

He suggested that Trump would hold talks with Moscow and Kiev in order to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible so that America could deal with the big fish, which is China. Vance added that China is the major threat to the country, lamenting that the US authorities are choosing to focus on other problems instead of tackling this issue head on.

On July 15, Trump announced that he had chosen 39-year-old Ohio Republican Senator James David Vance as his vice-presidential nominee. The latter has served in the US Senate since January 2023. Vance was born on August 2, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio. He served in the US Marine Corps and graduated from Ohio State University and Yale University.

Vance has consistently advocated for an end to Washington's arms deliveries to Kiev and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, in an interview with The New York Times, he said that Ukraine should be granted neutral status with its borders frozen in their current state.