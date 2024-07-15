Trump can end conflict in Ukraine, Republican delegate says

MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 16. /TASS/. US ex-President Donald Trump can end the conflict in Ukraine, should he win the November 5 presidential election, says Washington delegate Hossein Khorram.

"The time has come to put an end to this war between Ukraine and Russia. All the soil in the world is not worth the life of so many people. Let's bring an end to this," he told TASS.

"And I believe Donald Trump has the charisma and the grip on both sides to bring an end. And that's probably the most important thing Trump should do. Enough of this murder.".