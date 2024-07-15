Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza kills 22, wounds 102

CAIRO, July 15. /TASS/. At least 22 people were killed and 102 others injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli strike on a school building of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, the health ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported.

"Israel's horrific attack on temporarily displaced persons at the Abu Oreiban school in Nuseirat camp left 22 people dead and 102 others wounded," the ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

The ministry said at least 80 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave in just 24 hours, with another 216 injured. The total number of casualties since the beginning of the escalation on October 7, 2023 rose to 38,664, with at least 89,097 Palestinians wounded.

On July 14, the Al Qahera TV channel reported that Israeli forces attacked an UNRWA school building in Nuseirat camp, which was hosting hundreds of Palestinians displaced from other regions of Gaza. The victims were mostly women and teenagers.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 240 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.