France will continue to support Ukraine without entering state of war with Russia — Macron

PARIS, July 14. /TASS/. In his address to French military personnel before the National Day (July 14) President Emmanuel Macron said that France will continue to support Ukraine without entering into a state of war with Russia.

"We will continue to support Ukraine <...> and fulfill our obligations without seeking escalation and without entering into a state of war with Russia, because we have never been in one," the head of state said. His address was broadcast by the press service of the Elysee Palace.

According to Macron, "security in Europe is at stake." The French military knows how important the balance of power is, so one must understand the "determination [of the French leadership] not to allow Russia to win the war," Macron went on.

He underscored the important role of the French military in training Ukrainian soldiers and officers. "We will indeed continue to equip the Ukrainians so that they can defend themselves for as long as necessary," he said.

"Thanks to two laws on defense planning, we have doubled the defense budget [for the period] until 2030. <...> The accelerating pace of events and increasing threats mean that new adjustments are required. That is why I ask you to continue to analyze the consequences of the war as it is will be tomorrow, and not the way we imagined it yesterday, and prepare an adjustment to military planning for 2025," Macron said.