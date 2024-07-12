NATO summit harbinger of 'doom' for Ukraine — Mexican expert

MEXICO CITY, July 12. /TASS/. The decisions made at NATO’s summit in the US spell doom for Ukraine, Ana Teresa Gutierrez del Cid at Mexico’s Metropolitan Autonomous University told TASS.

"NATO countries doomed Ukraine to continue a war that is destroying its own economy and population. They doomed the country to total annihilation," the expert said. According to her, the NATO summit clearly showed that the alliance resolves "to continue this proxy war against Russia to the last Ukrainian."

Hopefully, Gutierrez del Cid said, the Ukrainian people decide they have had enough and "rise against this war which has brought only death, poverty and despair to them."

She described the fact that Ukraine is still not a part of NATO as the country’s "greatest failure, despite the huge number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in this hybrid war the West has been waging on Russia."

Gutierrez del Cid dismissed as absurd accusations from summit participants that China is supporting Russia’s war effort. "The United States is stuck in a Cold War mentality, trying to dictate to others in an effort to prop up their global dominance it once had after the demise of the Soviet Union," she said. However, the expert said, "Russia has changed thanks to the work President Vladimir Putin has done since 2000." China, too, has changed as it "has transformed into an economic and technological power," she maintained.

"NATO is so detached from reality, they are in dismay, not knowing what to do, they look desperate," Gutierrez del Cid concluded.