WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. NATO leaders, who met in Washington earlier this week, confirmed that they will invite Ukraine to join their ranks when a political decision is made and all requirements are made.

"Allies reaffirm that they will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," says a statement, issued by the Heads of State and Government participating in the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Washington.