DUBAI, June 29. /TASS/. Voter turnout in the first round of Iran’s presidential election was about 40%, the lowest level in the country’s history, according to data from Election Headquarters Spokesperson Mohsen Eslami.

Eslami told the IRIB TV channel that a total of 24.5 mln votes had been cast, and about a million ballots had been spoiled. There are 61 mln eligible voters in the country.