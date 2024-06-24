Conflict in Ukraine fraught with extension, use of nuclear weapons — top Turkish diplomat

ISTANBUL, June 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict is fraught with further extension, including with the use of nuclear weapons, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"The cost of the ongoing war for the region and the entire world is very high. What is even more alarming is that this risk may grow and expand. It may expand geographically and the potential use of nuclear weapons may be put on the agenda," he said in an interview with the Haberturk television channel.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, he conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s message concerning the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict to Russian President Vladimir Putin when he met with him in Moscow on June 11. "We communicated to our vis-a-vis that peace is needed in Ukraine and Russia must take a definite position. As a matter of fact, two days later, Putin listed the conditions for ending war in Ukraine. It is important that Putin has verbalized this," Fidan said.

He stressed that from the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine his country has been making efforts to settle it diplomatically and will continue doing so. "As long as the war continues, the risk of its extension will stay in place and there is no escaping it. Each party will be forced to use methods that may change the course of events leading to a situation when the flames may spread to other places," Fidan added.