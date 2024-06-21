MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated her outrage over the lack of demands from Washington to hold presidential elections in Ukraine, commenting on the emergence of a Ukrainian flag with a demand for elections at the UEFA Euro 2024.

A Ukrainian flag with a call "Give Us Elections" was spread during the group stage match between Ukraine and Slovakia on Friday. The flag was removed at approximately the 25th minute.

"I look at Washington and I’m in shock: the Americans demand to hold elections in Venezuela almost every half a year, while they kind of held one in Ukraine, and they don’t want any more. Why? Because they control Zelensky directly," Zakharova said, according to Sport-Express.

The Ukrainian national team won 2:1. The team won 3 points in two matches and currently holds the second place in group E. The meeting between Romania and Belgium, who also participate in this group, will take place on June 22.