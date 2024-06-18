Top Italian diplomat confirms sending SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine

ROME, June 18. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani has confirmed that the ninth package of assistance to Ukraine includes SAMP-T air defense systems.

When asked by lawmakers at a meeting of the parliamentary commission on foreign affairs to comment on media reports about potential supplies of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine, he noted that it was not the current government’s choice to classify the list of weapons to be transferred to Kiev. "I can agree that more transparency is probably needed. We said that we will send a SAMP-T system. For defense," he said.

Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper said earlier, citing its source, that Italy was planning to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles capable of reaching targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers. A relevant document, according to the newspaper, will be signed by the defense and foreign ministries before July’s NATO summit in Washington.

The list of donated weapons is referred to the parliamentary committee on security, where not all the parliamentary parties are represented. The Italian defense ministry refused to comment on the matter, saying that information on aid packages is classified.

Tajani, as well as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto have repeatedly said that they object to the use of Western weapons against targets in Russia’s territory. They insist that the weapons supplied by Rome be used solely for defense. Italy has already sent one SAMP-T air defense system produced jointly with France to Ukraine with France’s consent.