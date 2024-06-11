'Peace summit' on Ukraine may antithetically prolong conflict — Japanese lawmaker

TOKYO, June 11. /TASS/. The upcoming conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, which is being called a "peace summit," may, on the contrary, lead to the prolongation of the conflict, a member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament, Muneo Suzuki, told a TASS correspondent.

"They call it a 'peace summit,' but I am worried that it will instead end up being a summit that will prolong the conflict," Suzuki said.

"I spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 14 and June 6 and recommended that he take a strong initiative for a ceasefire," he added, expressing hope that Kishida would do so at the upcoming G7 summit in Italy and at the Ukraine conference in Switzerland.

Addressing guests gathered for a reception at the Russian Embassy on the occasion of Russia Day, Suzuki expressed hope that the G7 summit in Italy would be "an opportunity for a cease-fire." "On June 6, I told Kishida that Japan is the only country that has been subjected to nuclear bombing and the only country in the G7 that has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine. I hope that the prime minister, who comes from a city that was attacked by an atomic bomb, will attend this summit with a determination to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine," he said. The MP drew attention to the fact that arms deliveries to Ukraine "will only lead to a prolongation of the war."

Suzuki is known for being pro-Russia. He advised Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga on relations with Russia when they were prime ministers. Suzuki has repeatedly condemned the current Japanese government's stance on Ukraine and stated that Tokyo is excessively following US policy on the issue.

In October 2023, he visited Russia, becoming the first Japanese lawmaker to visit the country since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. The trip was unannounced. His comments to the Russian media drew criticism from the Japan Innovation Party, of which he was a member. Consequently, Suzuki left the party due to differences about relations with Russia.