Venezuela will participate in BRICS Foreign Ministers' Council

CARACAS, June 10. /TASS/. Venezuela will take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting to contribute to the construction of a new world order, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said in an interview with the Venezolana de Television channel.

"On the instructions of [Venezuelan] President Nicolas Maduro, we arrived in Nizhny Novgorod to participate in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers and to make Venezuela's contribution to this organization, which is building a new world order based on complementarity and solidarity <...>, which will put an end to the imperialist world of coercion and aggression," he said.

The minister stressed that Venezuela maintains "excellent relations with Russia" and announced a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

A two-day meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov begins in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10. This is the first meeting of foreign ministers since the expansion of BRICS in 2023. Now full members of the association include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. Around 30 more countries want to cooperate with BRICS in various formats.