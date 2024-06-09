Ship catches fire after being hit by projectile in Gulf of Aden — UK Navy

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. A fire broke out on a ship sailing in the Gulf of Aden around 70 nautical miles southwest from the Yemeni city of Aden after it was hit by a projectile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on the X social network.

The damage is now being assessed. The captain reported no casualties and said the vessel was headed to its next port of call.

Earlier, UK company Ambrey, specializing in maritime security, said a civilian cargo ship was hit by a missile around 83 nautical miles southeast of Aden. A fire erupted on board, and was quickly put out.