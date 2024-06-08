France, US ‘determined to bring pressure to bear’ on Iran — Macron

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. France and the US are intent on piling pressure on Iran to counter its "destabilizing" activity, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Both our countries are determined to bring pressure to bear," he said at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden following talks in Paris.

Macron accused Iran of attacks against Israel and "operations of regional destabilization." He also criticized the Iranian nuclear program.

On April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" by Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, for which it blamed Israel. Iranian government-owned news media reported that the strikes on Israel targeted military sites. The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted 99% of the nearly 300 projectiles that were launched toward the country. Israel did not report any fatalities or serious injuries, saying only that minor damage had been caused to Nevatim Air Base.