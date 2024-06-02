Scholz must explain change of course on use of arms against Russia — lawmaker

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should publicly explain his decision to use German weapons against targets on Russian territory, Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the Bundestag (the German parliament - TASS), told the Funke media group.

"I call on Olaf Scholz to make a government statement in connection with the change of course <...>. Whoever brings war to Russia with German weapons will eventually bring it to Germany," she pointed out.

"Instead of caution, another fiasco, the self-proclaimed peace chancellor becomes a security threat to our country. Like millions of Germans, I fear a further escalation that could one day end in a World War III," she said. The lawmaker pointed out that the previously voiced idea of the chairwoman of the Bundestag's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (of Germany’s Free Democratic Party), to take into account about 900,000 German reservists fits into "this extremely dangerous development of the situation."

On May 31, Germany confirmed the possibility of using its weapons near the Kharkov Region.