Decision to hand Azov leaders to Ukraine made at high level — source in Turkey

ISTANBUL, July 8. /TASS/. The decision to return the commanders of the Azov nationalist battalion (banned in Russia and designated as a terrorist organization) to Ukraine could have been made only at a high level, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS on Saturday.

"This decision could have been made only at a high level, given the current agreements between the parties to the Ukraine conflict. It is noteworthy that it took place right after Ukrainian President [Vladimir] Zelensky had finished his visit to Turkey and that the Turkish side did not announce it," he said.

When wrapping up his visit to Turkey, Zelensky posted a video from Istanbul airport, which shows him greeting Azov leaders next to a Czech Air Force plane. Escorted by guards, they were driven to the runway in a van.