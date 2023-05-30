Activists hold rally against Senator Graham in front of US Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. More than a thousand activists of the Young Guard of United Russia and the Volunteer Corps came out to the US Embassy in Moscow, protesting over the Russophobic remarks of US Senator Lindsey Graham, the volunteer organization’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"Lindsey Graham publicly acknowledged the US’ involvement in the deaths of Russians. In addition, he publicly called the US costs allocated to this a success. Apparently, Graham has forgotten that their [the US] investment once already led to the Great Patriotic War and the Holocaust. <...> Nowadays, Ukrainian Nazis are shelling the peaceful towns of Donbass every day. They shell residential buildings, hospitals, schools and churches. The West must understand that by supplying weapons to the neo-Nazi regime, they are killing children, women, and the elderly. Their missiles, shells and bullets kill thousands of civilians every day. So today we want to say that Lindsey Graham is a senator of death!" Anton Demidov, chairman of the Young Guard of United Russia, said during the demonstration.

The protesters held posters with the slogans "Fascist NATO - Nazi senator!", "Lindsey Graham - senator of death!", "Lindsey Graham - merchant of death!", "The US is killing elderly and children!"

Earlier, at a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Senator Lindsey Graham said that the deaths of Russians during the conflict in Ukraine were "the best money we’ve [the US] ever spent." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Graham's words as "an embarrassment for the US." Commenting on the American senator's remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that such a message about killing Russians "has long been used in the US.".