GENEVA, May 9. /TASS/. The victory of the USSR and other countries of the anti-Hitler coalition over fascism in 1945 relieved Europe from the yoke of Nazism but the West is preferring not to pay attention to that now, Swiss politician and journalist Guy Mettan told TASS on Tuesday.

"May 9 is a very important date in history and it is important not only for Russians," Mettan said. "If there were no this victory, entire Europe would then remain under the yoke of Nazi, under their domination," he noted. "Germany has become a friendly state for Western nations now and they do not like to remind about World War II, so that not to put Germany into an awkward position," the politician said. November 11, the signing date of the truce marking the end of World War I, is much wider celebrated in Western Europe, he noted.

The West seeks after "denying the revival of Nazism" in the context of recent developments on Ukraine, Mettan said. "Probably this is one of reasons why they do not want to focus on the May 9 date. This is actually a reminder that Nazism did not die and it did not vanish in 1945," the politician stressed.

Celebrations of the Victory Day across the globe will certainly continue, Mettan added.