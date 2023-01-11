Poland to give Ukraine several Leopard tanks — Polish president

WARSAW, January 11. /TASS/. Poland will provide Ukraine with a company of tanks as part of support from an international coalition, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts in Lvov.

"We have decided that such support will be provided by Poland to Ukraine," Duda said, when asked about supplying tanks, in remarks broadcast by Polish Television. "A company of Leopard tanks will be transferred as part of an international coalition."

He was speaking alongside Vladimir Zelensky and Gitanas Nauseda, the presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania, respectively.

Duda said the transfer must be preceded by some formalities and agreements.

"We want an international coalition and we have decided to contribute the first package to this international coalition: a company of Leopard tanks," he said. "Poland has already made the decision."

Poland has 126 Leopard 2A4 tanks and 105 Leopard 2A5 tanks in service with its armed forces.