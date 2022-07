DONETSK, July 27. /TASS/. The settlement of Panteleimonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was shelled by the Ukrainian heavy artillery early on Wednesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said in a statement.

"Five 122-mm shells were fired," the mission said in its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian artillery shelled the area on Tuesday, too, according to earlier reports.