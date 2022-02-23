Japan to impose sanctions against transactions with Russian bonds, exports to DPR, LPR

TOKYO, February 23. /TASS/. Japan’s sanctions against Russia over the situation around Ukraine suggest banning exports from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as concern Russia’s sovereign debt and prohibit the issuance of new Russian bonds, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Wednesday.

"We decided to take the following sanctions measures. First, they ban issuing of visas to representatives of the two so-called republics (DPR and LPR - TASS), as well as freeze their assets. Second, we impose measures banning exports to those two republics and imports from them," he said, adding that sanctions against Russia also concern Moscow’s sovereign debt and prohibit the issuance of new related bonds in Japan.

Tokyo is currently developing a detailed content of the set of sanctions, Kishida said. It will also consider additional restrictions against Russia in the event of escalated tensions around Ukraine, he noted.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR (the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics). Subsequent agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR, and the Russian Defense Ministry was instructed to ensure the maintenance of peace on their territories.