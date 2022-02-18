UN received Russian documents about crimes in Donbass

UNITED NATIONS, February 18. /TASS/. The United Nations has received Russia’s documents proving crimes against civilians committed in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass.

"The Russian Federation sent a letter to the Secretary-General regarding this issue, and they've asked us to circulate it to the Security Council, which we are doing," said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general. "We have no way of verifying this one way or another."

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal case into the discovery of mass graves of Donbass civilians killed in shelling.