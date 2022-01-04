UN Security Council ready for any developments of situation over Ukraine — chair

UNITED NATIONS, January 4. /TASS/. The UN Security Council is ready for all kinds of developments of the situation around Ukraine, although it is too early to speak about any practical steps at the moment, said Norway’s UN envoy, whose country assumes the rotating UN Security Council presidency in January.

"I think it's too early to say what we will do if the situation develops the way you described it, but what I can assure you is that we are ready to deal with any situation that might arise and we are following very closely what is happening," Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations Mona Juul said, when asked to comment on UN Security Council’s possible steps if the situation surrounding Ukraine escalates.

"In 2014, the council stood up and acted on the situation in quite a comprehensive way with enormous amount of meetings, statements and really reacting to the situation. So I'm in no doubt that the council will be ready to act if that happens. Of course, we hope and pray that it won't happen. And we are of course like I'm sure all of you are encouraged also by talks going on and further schedule between the US and Russia on this issue," the Norwegian diplomat added.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.

Peskov has also stated that Russia was doing its best to help Ukraine in settling the conflict, while holding on to the Normandy Format and the Minsk agreements.