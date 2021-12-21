US prepares new options on Iran in case negotiations on nuclear deal fail

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. The United States is preparing other options in the situation around Iran if negotiations in Vienna on its nuclear program fail, including consulting with its partners on this issue, press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Because of the way that the Iranians approached and participated in the last round of talks, the President asked the national security team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and to take a look at other options. And that has been work that has been ongoing, including in consultation with a range of partners around the world. In terms of what next steps — it looks like, I don’t think I have anything at this point to preview for you," she said.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed with Iran in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis over its nuclear program by the permanent five of the UN Security Council and Germany. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump made the decision to withdraw from the JCPOA. Current US President Joe Biden has repeatedly shown the US was ready to return to the nuclear deal with Tehran.

The seventh round of negotiations to re-establish the Iranian nuclear deal had previously ended in Vienna. European negotiators decided to take a break for the Christmas holidays.