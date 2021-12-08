Biden informs his European allies about conversation with Putin - White House

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden informed his European allies about the online conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the White House press service said in a statement.

"The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy. They agreed their teams will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO allies and EU partners, on a coordinated and comprehensive approach," the statement says.

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, conducted bilateral talks in the format of a video conference. They lasted slightly more than two hours. It was Biden’s fifth conversation with the Russian leader after he was sworn in as the US president. The presidents held three phone conversation and met in Geneva in person in mid-July.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.

The Kremlin spokesman also assured that Russia was making every effort to help Ukraine resolve the conflict in Donbass in line with the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements.