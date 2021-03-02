Transfer of power not in the cards, Belarusian president says

MINSK, March 2. /TASS/. There are no plans for a transfer of power in Belarus, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on cooperation with Russia on Tuesday.

"There can be no transfer of power in Belarus. I have already said that President Lukashenko’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren won't be able to take over the presidency from him. Everything will be done in accordance with the constitution and the laws," Lukashenko said, as cited by the presidential press service. "As I have said, we will adopt a new constitution in January or February next year. This is how the transfer of power will take place," he added.

The Belarusian president noted that the issue had not been discussed at his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Sochi. According to him, Belarus’ domestic policy is the country’s internal affair. "It is up to us to decide how to build our country. As for foreign policy activities, we agreed to coordinate them," Lukashenko noted.

The Belarusian president said in February that it would be reasonable to hold a referendum on constitutional amendments simultaneously with elections to local Councils of Deputies, expected to take place by January 18, 2022.